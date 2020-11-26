The annual property tax bill for the typical Milton homeowner will rise by roughly $278, or about 2.9 percent, under a tax classification option adopted by the Select Board Nov. 18.
Businesses in town will continue to be taxed at a rate higher than residences under the plan as Milton keeps its split tax classification.
The updated rates will be reflected in the property tax bills that go out in late December for the final two quarters of the current fiscal year, Chief Appraiser Bob Bushway said.
The average tax increase of $278 is based on the average price of a single family home, which increased by about 2.9 percent to $759,212 over the past year.
Bushway said the bills for individual homeowners will vary, based on the new rate of $13.13 for each $1,000 of assessed valuation.
Valuations may have been adjusted from the previous assessment if there have been improvements made that increase its value. Last year’s residential rate was $13.12.
Bushway said the property tax rate will not be officially certified by the state until after the Dec. 7 special Town Meeting, but the new rate will likely vary “by pennies” at most.
Home values have continued to rise, and Bushway said that the real estate market has not slowed down despite COVID-19, with mortgage lending rates low and the stock of housing limited.
“The real estate market is the one area that hasn’t been affected by COVID at all,” he said, adding that those strong values are good news for next year.
Bushway praised his staff for keeping home valuations current.
For more than a decade, Milton has taken advantage of the classification option that allows communities to opt to tax commercial properties at a higher rate than residential properties.
As of the Nov. 18 meeting, the rate for commercial properties is equal to $20.40 for each $1,000 of value. Last year’s commercial rate was $20.10 for each $1,000 of value.
Bushway said that 86.6 percent of the residential values come from single family homes with multi-family making up the rest.
Board of Assessors Chair C. Robert Reetz said the recommendation for the classification rate was intended to keep the burden as fair as possible between the residential and business rates.
Without the split, the owners of single-family homes would pay an average of $199 more in taxes.
