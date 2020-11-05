PHO_VOTE-8-Tom-EileenCallahan-Tucker-VoteYeson3

Outside the Tucker Elementary School, Tom and Eileen Callahan hold signs supporting the vote on Milton's Question 3, asking voters to consider the town's opting into Massachusetts' Community Preservation Act. The measure passed to join the CPA, 62% yes; 38% no. That translates to 10,029 yes votes compared to 6,214 no votes. Until certified by the Secretary of State, the results remain unofficial.