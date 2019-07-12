The rich tradition of athletics in Milton is only getting richer.
On June 22, 19-year old Aidan McDonough learned he had joined the ranks of professional athletes that hail from Milton via a telephone call from his father.
While sitting with friends at a restaurant in Martha’s Vineyard, McDonough heard his father, Barry McDonough, tell him the news.
“You just got drafted by the Vancouver Canucks,” Barry McDonough told his son.
From that point on, the younger McDonough was in a state of both chaos and excitement.
“It was really cool, really exciting,” he said after learning he had been selected by Vancouver in the seventh round, 195th overall. “We were following (the draft) on our phones and I got the call from my dad. After that, my phone started blowing up.”
The remainder of this story can be read online through a subscription to the Milton Times’ e-edition via www.miltontimes.com or pick up a copy at newsstands around Milton.
