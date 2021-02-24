Milton School Committee members on a unanimous roll call vote agreed to send a resolution to the Massachusetts Association for School Committees asking that public school educators be moved further up in the priority listing to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. The Milton school board in its resolution to the MASC seeks the support of other school committees across the state that educators be considered essential frontline workers and receive the vaccine against the coronavirus.
The discussion and resolution, headed to the MASC, comes on the heels of the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley's Feb. 23 plan that students return full-time to in-school learning this spring, perhaps in early April.
More news on this story will be in the March 4 Milton Times, along with other school committee news, including a $3 million budget shortfall in town government that unless made up will affect the schools.
