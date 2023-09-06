The Milton Public Schools are back in session with school beginning for students in Grades 1-12 on Aug. 30 and preschool and kindergarten students on Sept. 6.
Rainy skies greeted everyone as the 2023-2024 school year got underway.
Staff and teachers enjoyed a community building event on Aug. 28, where they were pumped up by a slogan “together united” from new School Superintendent Peter Burrows.
“The goal of the opening day is to bring people together and get people excited,” he said, adding that it is also an opportunity for him to communicate his initial plans for the year.
Burrows said the administration had a “really busy hiring” season, welcoming about 40 new teachers this year in orientation sessions prior to the opening. Last year, the district hired roughly 60 new teachers.
Burrows and Garth McKinney, an assistant superintendent, said that with the exception of a few last minute resignations, the district had filled all teaching positions.
“We’re in a good place in terms of staffing, which hasn’t been the case in the past number of years,” Burrows said. “It seemed like people came from different backgrounds and experiences.”
He said the staff situation is a sign that the district is stabilizing from the impacts of the pandemic.
Burrows said that successful retreats have also been held with leadership teams, principals, central office personnel, and the School Committee.
The retreats allowed the various groups a way to think about how they want to invest their time this year.
They offered time to listen to each other and were “ways to slow the wheels down a little bit and get everybody on the same page,” Burrows said.
School Committee Chair Lizzy Carroll is particularly excited to have Burrows at the head of the district this year as he kicks off his “listening and learning” tour.
The dates for the community forums have not yet been set, but Burrows said one will be held at every school.
