Administrators, educators prepare for K-12 full in-person learning April 5

School administrators have offices in Milton High School, located at 25 Gile Road.

(File photo by Lisa D. Connell)

BREAKING: Milton Public Schools announces it will resume full in-person learning for all K-12 students on Monday, April 5, per Superintendent of Schools James Jette. Students' desks will be placed at a minimum 3 feet apart and that for eating and mask breaks, students must be at least 6 feet apart. More news to follow, especially in the March 4 Milton Times.

