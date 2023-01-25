Library employees and teachers unions have settled new three-year contracts with Milton.
Human Resources Director Paige Eppolito said the town has settled a three-year contract with 19 Milton Public Library employees that is retroactive to July 1, 2022.
It calls for a 2 percent raise for 2022, a 2.5 percent raise for 2023, and a 2.5 percent raise for 2024.
Eppolito said the town is still seeking agreements with its clerical union, professional managers, firefighters, police officers, and police superior officers.
The Select Board approved the contract recently and Eppolito said she is hopeful that other contract negotiations will soon follow.
On the school side, agreement has been reached with the Milton Educators Association, Unit A.
Those contracts will be in place from Sept. 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2025, including increases in base salaries and increases in the “steps” that are based on the employees’ experience and education.
The memorandum of agreement between the teachers and the School Committee lists a 2 percent base salary increase, effective Sept. 1, 2022.
Effective Sept. 1, 2023, the base salary will increase 3 percent. This will be followed by a market adjustment of $1,000 for those with the least experience, steps 1 to 5.
Effective Sept. 1, 2024, the increase in the base salary will be 2.5 percent.
The base pay range for teachers in Milton is roughly $58,000 to $118,500.
Unit A is the district’s largest union, representing classroom and specialist teachers, counselors, department heads, elementary assistant principals, nurses, therapists, and others.
Still to be settled are Unit B, which represents many administrators; Unit C, which represents recess aides; and Unit D, which represents educational assistants.
Custodians and food service workers are served by a separate union, and several top administrators in both school and town government negotiate individual contracts.
