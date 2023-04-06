The five candidates for two seats on the Select Board took part in the Milton Speaks candidates forum sponsored by Milton Cable Access Television (MATV) on March 28, answering questions on pertinent topics facing the town.
Those running for Select Board are incumbent Richard Wells Jr., George Ashur, Cindy Christiansen, Phil Johenning, and Benjamin Zoll.
The race is one of three contested town-wide races that will come before voters in the April 25 town election.
Candidates for town treasurer were also invited to the March 28 forum but only one, Johanna McCarthy appeared. Michael Keith Deane was not present and Emily Martin withdrew her candidacy before the March 23 deadline to do so.
Other contested races are for two seats on the School Committee. Candidates are Bao Qiu, Mark Loring, Daniel O’Neil, and Leroy Walker.
A previously contested race for two seats on the Planning Board was resolved with three of the five candidates withdrawing. The two remaining candidates are incumbent Cheryl Tougias and Jim Davis.
The School Committee and Planning Board candidates have been invited for part two of the forum to take place on April 11. Both sessions will be available on MATV’s YouTube channel.
Voters in every precinct will also see contested races.
The numbers running are: Precinct 1, nine seats, 14 candidates; Precinct 2, 10 seats, 17 candidates; Precinct 3, 10 seats, 17 candidates; Precincts 4/4A, nine seats, 19 candidates; Precinct 5, six seats, 12 candidates; Precinct 6, 10 seats, 17 candidates; Precinct 7, nine seats, 15 candidates; Precinct 8, 11 seats, 14 candidates; Precinct 9, 11 seats, 17 candidates; and Precinct 10, seven seats and 8 candidates.
Wells served on the Milton Police Department for 32 years, the last eight as chief. He has served on the board for six years and values service to the town and its employees and citizens.
He said Milton is like a puzzle that requires all the pieces to continue to succeed.
