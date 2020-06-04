James Jette

Milton High School Principal James Jette speaks to the crowd on the deck in East Milton June 2. See the related video in the multimedia section of this website.

(Photo by Desmond Bradford)

In the aftermath of the deaths of George Floyd, Brianna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, people in Milton stood in East Milton Square June 2 and took a stand against racism and violence.

Dr. Regine Jean-Charles, Chris Diorio, James Jette, Helene Norton-Russell, Karen Grobe-Horan and Debbie Alsabai spoke to about 300 people who gathered to show their concern.

A video created by Desmond Bradford, the newest member of the Milton Times staff, tells the story best. That video can be found on the multimedia portion of this website.

The group will stand out again June 4 at 6 p.m. on Blue Hills Parkway. 

