Ten years ago, three parents wanted to bring back the joy of playing a simple game of pickup street hockey. Ten years later, Milton street hockey has over 200 kids playing at Cunningham Park.
“It’s a program that’s grown organically in a great town,” said John Shea, one of the organizers. “We kind of had the idea based on how kids weren’t really getting to play hockey games in the streets any more like we were doing when we were kids.”
Milton Street Hockey began with a small group of about eight to ten kids. Shea and fellow organizer Patrick Goonan began the program around 2014.
For the first few years, Shea and Goonan were able to keep the program free and as it grew they implemented a fee of $12. The money goes toward purchasing shirts for all the kids and an end of season party.
Milton Street Hockey has players ranging from kindergarten to the fifth grade with most being in kindergarten and first grade.
“A lot of the young kids who aren’t old enough [to be] on a lot of the organized sports, they love it,” Shea said.
“I think this year we had 250 kids play. I would tell you that 100 of them are either kindergarten or first grade,” Goonan said. “When you get kids that young, you only get so much to sign kids up for.”
Street hockey takes place every Friday from late April to mid-June.
With the large number of kids now playing street hockey, there are three divisions and over 18 teams. Kindergarten and first grade play together, along with second and third and fourth and fifth.
The games used to take place on the tennis courts at Cunningham Park but now take place in a full street hockey rink.
“With the help of [State Sen.] Walter Timilty, we got an actual street hockey rink installed,” Goonan said. “Now we play in the rink and it just makes it so much more fun for the kids.”
One of the reasons that Shea and Goonan created Milton Street Hockey was to get kids outside playing pickup games, noting how many youth sports today are very structured.
Goonan noticed the community aspect of the program through the parents who brought their kids up to play and also got to enjoy themselves.
