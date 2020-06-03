The Milton Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition has been actively producing webinars aimed at helping during the COVID-19 crisis.
The series began in May and will continue at least through the month of June.
June 3 at 7:30 p.m. Casey Corcoran will focus on the emotions. The focus is to help parents and other caregivers understand what those in grades 6 to 12 are facing.
Go to Zoom and enter the ID 924 332 63470
