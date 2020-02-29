A ceremony honoring the veterans of Iwo Jima was recently held at the Massachusetts Statehouse commemorating the 75th anniversary of the battle. The American invasion of Iwo Jima was the bloodiest campaign of World War II.
Milton resident and U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Joel Krensky was among the honored guests.
Following the ceremony, state Sen. Walter Timilty (D-Milton) brought Krensky to the Senate Chambers.
