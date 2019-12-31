An overlay district designed to encourage a revitalization of Milton Village is headed to Town Meeting in May even though it remains a point of contention for some.
By a 4-1 vote, the Planning Board agreed on Dec. 17 to send along a warrant article detailing the zoning proposal to the Select Board and the Warrant Committee. It was the board’s last meeting before the Jan. 8 deadline to submit articles for the upcoming Town Meeting.
A disagreement rose as the meeting ran well past 10 p.m. and Planning Board member Denny Swenson expressed frustration, saying it felt rushed and suggesting that it be delayed to the fall.
Swenson said that the board needs to gather more input from residents, adding that members did not have time to evaluate a nine-page email submitted by former Planning Board Chair Alexander Whiteside. That email was sent on Saturday and received by town officials on Monday.
Swenson, who voted against sending the measure to Town Meeting, said she is “not opposed to the overlay, but I do think we need more time on the community outreach aspect of it. We haven’t had a site walk.”
“The Town Meeting members expect us to vet these measures before putting them forward. They should be letter perfect before going forward,” she added.
