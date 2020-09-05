The town's new environmental coordinator, Anna Meyer, is quickly proving she is the right person for the job. The first grant application she completed and filed via the state Office of Coastal Zone Management resulted in Milton being awarded about $24,000 to help improve the water quality of Unquity Brook.
Benefiting the most from improved water quality at this brook will be the Rainbow smelt who live and swim in its waters.
The money, received in early August, will allow Milton to finalize the design of stormwater infrastructure to treat nutrients and bacteria from road runoff.
Meyer took over the job as the town’s environmental coordinator during the same week in March when Town Hall offices were shut down in response to COVID-19.
Meyer replaced Hillary Waite in the role, which is part of the Department of Public Works.
Waite moved across the corridor in Town Hall to the Select Board’s office, where she now serves as executive administrative assistant.
A native of Connecticut, she holds a master’s degree in water resources from the University of New Hampshire and a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from the University of Vermont.
