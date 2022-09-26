After a year of study, the town’s Historic District Committee (HDC) has reached a consensus and selected Milton Landing as its first proposed local historic district.
HDC Chair Larry Lawfer reported that result to the Select Board at its Sept. 7 meeting and also gave the board a head’s up that the work has been so time-consuming that his group will likely need an extension of its 18-month term.
Lawfer said the committee got off to a slow start and found the charge “daunting” but is happy to have reached a consensus recently.
If the district is approved, it will place as yet undetermined requirements on property owners making renovations to the outside of their properties under the zoning, and it can also open up grant money.
Lawfer said the group last year completed an exhaustive study of Milton’s six national historic sites for financial and practical reasons since those sites have already been vetted.
The group heard from an array of speakers, including Jennifer Doherty of the Massachusetts Historical Commission, Town Planner Tim Czerwienski, and town IT Director Robb Mallet.
Lawfer said it was a presentation from Planning Board member Cheryl Tougias that caused them to change direction and go with Milton Village near the former Baker chocolate factory. Tougias explained that Milton has adopted a mixed-use zoning overlay district that provides incentives for implementing historic preservation and may soon have the chance to add a set of design guidelines for the area.
Lawfer said, “We’re proposing that we start with Milton Village so we can work in conjunction with the Planning Board.”
“Milton Village is not named as one of the six federal districts that we had been studying so actively. That was tough for us. Some of the committee think it makes sense to also include Milton Hill. I’m not so sure,” said Lawfer, noting the large number of residential properties on Milton Hill.
