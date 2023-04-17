A local resident, Laura Etre, will be running her first Boston Marathon for Dana-Farber on April 17.
Since she was a young child, Etre and her identical twin sister, Kristen, have always been runners and watched many marathon runners over the years push themselves over the famous Heartbreak Hill. The two always knew that one day they would run the marathon together.
In 2016, Etre was diagnosed with breast cancer and began treatments at Dana-Farber.
“When I was diagnosed, everyone rallies around you and everyone feels bad and I had this sort of paradox situation where I actually felt so lucky because I have an amazing family and lived seven miles away from Dana-Farber,” she said. “It really did become my home away from home for a couple of years. I could hop over there so easily. I felt comforted and reassured when I think of Dana-Farber because they really provided me with such a positive outcome.”
After everything Dana-Farber had done for Etre, she knew she wanted to give back to it and completed the Pan Mass Challenge (PMC) with her family back in 2018.
This will be the first time running the Boston Marathon for Etre but she has completed many 5ks and half marathons with Kristen, as well as a marathon when she lived in California.
Training for a marathon, especially the Boston Marathon, isn't easy. Etre and her sister trained with a coach in Providence, who coached Etre’s brother-in-law in high school.
“My sister lives in Providence. She went to Providence College with her husband,” Etre said. “Her husband was a runner. He was coached by a particular coach, who’s now coaching my sister’s son, so it’s a family affair. Coach Doyle is now coaching us.”
Every Sunday, Etre and her sister train with Coach Doyle, who has an adult running team, for the marathon.
