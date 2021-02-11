When it comes to overcoming, Linda Champion has top credentials.
Champion, an attorney, has pushed through racism, homelessness, sexual harassment, single parenting, and even an unsuccessful political campaign.
She is a member of the town’s Equity and Justice for All Advisory Committee and agreed to share her experience of being a biracial woman during Black History Month.
Growing up in Texas, Champion’s family faced racism on all sides.
She is the daughter of a South Korean mother who immigrated in 1973 and an African American father, a charismatic man whose body and mind faced the ravages of the Vietnam War and Agent Orange.
“For kids like me who are biracial and present as Black, you are always sort of straddling a fence,” she said. “Unfortunately, people don’t celebrate the differences.
Celebrate Black History Month to read the rest of this story in the Milton Times online or in print. Click here to subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.