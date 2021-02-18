When Quincy Miller graduated from Lafayette College in 1997, the standout wide receiver was encouraged to try free agency for the National Football League.
Miller was also offered a job with M&T Bank to become an assistant branch manager.
He took the bank job, making more in that first job than his mother, a single parent with a disability, made in any year working at the K-Mart Family Restaurant.
Today Miller is the president of Eastern Bank and enjoys watching the NFL on television.
“Like a lot of kids, I wanted to be an NFL player. I decided to become a banker instead. I think it turned out pretty darn good,” he said.
Ironically, Miller points out that if his two daughters, Taya and Kyla, who attend the Milton Public Schools, had a similar choice, he would encourage them to shoot for their dreams.
Read the rest of this story, one in a series of Milton residents' profiles celebrating Black History Month.
