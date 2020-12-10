The Fire Station Building Committee (FSBC) is facing a time crunch as it seeks to move forward its roughly $30 million project to address major needs at all three of the town’s firehouses in time for a February special Town Meeting.
The date of that meeting was originally set for Feb. 1 and now seems likely to be pushed off until Feb. 22.
Select Board members on Dec. 2 said they would also consider dropping their plans for a special meeting if delays push it much closer to the annual Town Meeting in May.
Also planned for the February meeting are articles that would create a Community Preservation Act Committee and three zoning articles that would cover condominium conversions, accessory dwelling units, and a tree protection bylaw.
The FSBC said it was getting close to resolution on two key issues. One is where a new East Milton Station will be located, and the other involves a more exact schedule of how the projects would be funded.
Milton plans to use a home rule bonding petition, commonly referred to as the Hurley amendment, which allows the town to maintain a consistent level of debt service even as debt is retired from previous school and library projects.
That provision is limited to work on fire stations or the Department of Public Works yard.
