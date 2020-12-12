Special Town Meeting voters approved $1.34 million in budget adjustments at a Dec. 7 meeting that includes funds for adding six new positions in the Milton Public Schools and covers $100,000 in unanticipated overtime expenses for the fire department.
The voters also approved setting aside $250,000 in emergency reserve funds and returning $750,000 to the stabilization fund.
Town officials took a conservative approach this summer when the effect of COVID-19 on the fiscal year 2021 budget was formatted but were pleased later when revenues came in higher than anticipated.
The two warrant articles were passed by overwhelming margins at the Town Meeting, which was held virtually over the Zoom conferencing platform.
The six positions to be added are: an elementary technology teacher; an elementary reading interventionist teacher; an elementary math specialist teacher; a middle school world language teacher; a high school science teacher; and, a district-wide technical support person, School Superintendent James Jette said.
Jette explained that the technology positions are needed to support the 4,500 students in the district, all of whom are taking part in remote learning for some portion of the day.
