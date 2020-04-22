The Select Board continued to hear testimony from residents on April 7 about the most recent 40B proposal facing the town: the Residences at East Milton.
The input comes as the board was set to put its final touches on letters to MassHousing about the affordable housing developments proposed for 648 Canton Ave. and 582 Blue Hill Ave. Those letters, which will be used in determining the site applicability, were due to the state agency by April 15. Copies of the draft letter are available on the town’s website at https://www.townofmilton.org/home/news/40b-draft-letters-response.
The final hearing before the Select Board about the East Milton site proposal was held on April 7, and that letter is due to the state on April 20.
About 10 residents spoke against aspects of the plan for 111 apartments that the Falconi Companies and the Joseph J. Corcoran Company want to build on just over an acre in the heart of the square.
The East Milton Neighborhood Association (EMNA) submitted written testimony to the board that summarized residents’ concerns about the density of the project, the design that shows the building extending to narrow sidewalks, and inadequate parking.
(More detail is available in the April 16 issue of the Milton Times in print and behind the e-edition paywall.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.