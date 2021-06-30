Despite the past odd year due to the pandemic, the Milton Public Schools is again facing a math challenge.
The problem is how to fit even more students into the district’s six existing school buildings for the fall.
School Superintendent James Jette told the School Committee that as of June 16, there are 4,420 students enrolled for the fall, which includes about 48 who exited the district last year and are returning after a one year hiatus.
Jette added in the caveat that the number grew on June 16 as 30 more students signed up to attend the Milton Public Schools, which will push all schools, especially the four elementary schools, to the brink.
