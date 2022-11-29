While Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey is typically working to gain convictions for crimes, there are some convictions, such as those for simple possession of marijuana, he thinks could best be forgotten completely.
Morrissey’s office has been urging adults who were convicted of small crimes to seek an expungement of their record through a 2018 criminal justice reform law.
In fact, Morrissey said recently that he is surprised that more people haven’t sought to use the law that also covers other similar low level crimes as well as some, like possession of marijuana, that are no longer against the law.
“I don’t think it's being used as much as it should or could,” he said. “The people of Massachusetts have decided that (simple marijuana possession) is not a crime, and it should not appear on your record and interfere with housing or employment.”
The question of pardon versus expungement has come back into public debate in recent months as President Biden announced he would make pardons available for thousands of Americans with federal simple marijuana convictions.
Biden also urged states to follow suit for state offenses, but Gov. Charlie Baker said in recent months that he would not enact a general pardon. He instead said that those seeking to clear their records should use the 2018 law.
The governor-elect, Attorney General Maura Healey, has said that she will follow Biden's recommendation to pardon state simple marijuana convictions.
Morrissey said that under the current expungement law, the ability to completely clear convictions of some less severe crimes is available now and may be more effective than a pardon or having your court records sealed.
Morrissey explained that expungement removes the crime entirely from any publicly accessible database and destroys the original court records.
“Everybody makes mistakes. There should be a little bit of room for a learning situation,” he said.
