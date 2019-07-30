Two Milton High School graduates who have been best friends since middle school officially became the newest members of the Milton Police Department after graduating on June 28 from the Randolph Regional Police Academy.
John F. Binda Jr. and Michael A. Cherry Jr. joined the department that also includes Cherry’s father, Michael Cherry, and his uncle, Lt. Brian Cherry.
Binda and Cherry were among 42 officers from 23 area departments who graduated during the ceremony for the 9th Recruit Officer’s Class (ROC) that was held at Brockton High School. Cherry also won the Richard S. Tapper Leadership Award.
Daniel Zivkovich, executive director, of the state Municipal Police Training Committee, addressed the 41 men and one woman who were graduating.
He presented them with four challenges as they take up a job that can include “risking your life for people you don’t even know” during a time when everything they say and do “can be broadcast around the world in seconds.”
More on this story can be found in the July 25 issue of the Milton Times in print at miltontimes.ma.newsmemory.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.