In a letter directed to Milton teenagers as much as the Milton community, Superintendent of Schools James F. Jette and School Committee Chair Sheila Egan Varela wrote about the harm that can come from large gatherings of people in the spread of COVID-19. Jette and Varela note in the letter that those involved may not only be from Milton.
They wrote in a Sept. 27 letter:
"The Office of the Superintendent of the Milton Public Schools and the Milton School Committee were saddened and disappointed that best practices in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 were not adhered to this past Friday night, Sept. 25. It was reported that a large gathering of teens on the Milton line of the Presidents Golf Course had occurred. This news is upsetting to us.
"Although there is no definitive evidence that the gathering was initiated by Milton High School students or how many of them were actually in attendance, we are asking all parents, guardians and teens in Milton and our bordering communities to take this pandemic seriously. Behavior like this will only jeopardize Milton's current Hybrid Return to School protocol, as well as other public school districts and private schools' plans.
This is a multi-community effort that requires all of us to continue stepping up, making sacrifices and staying safe.
James F. Jette
Superintendent of Milton Public Schools
Sheila Egan Varela,
Chair, Milton School Committee
