Here’s what’s new this week on MATV:
The Milton Rotary Club this past week honored Laurie Stillman, Caroline Kinsella, and the MIlton Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition with the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America Chairman’s Award.
Stillman, the coalition’s director, and Kinsella, its chair, spoke about the progress the group has made since its inception during the Rotary meeting held at Abby Park Restaurant in East Milton.
Tune in to catch the entire ceremony during the Milton Rotary Hour on Monday at 4 p.m. on the public channel (Comcast 9/RCN 13).
