The Milton Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition will soon host a community Webinar Series entitled, “Milton Learns Together: Webinar Wednesdays”.
The coalition recognizes that many residents are at home, searching for ways to use their time wisely and productively, and to connect with others. This series will be a great opportunity to learn more about emotional self-care and the proper caring of our loved ones, especially during these stressful times.
“Most of us are attending to our physical well-being during this public health crisis, but our mental health is just as important! MSAPC has lined up some terrific speakers, on a variety of topics, to help support the emotional well-being of our residents”, said Laurie Stillman, Director of the Coalition.
Webinar Wednesdays are free for Milton residents and will be offered through the online Zoom platform, which is very easy to use.
"So be sure to look for upcoming announcements and join us as we discover new ways to support one another. We hope to launch the program on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. in late April or early May," she said.
To receive email announcements about the series, sign up on MSAPC’s homepage to join the MSAPC mailing list: www.milton-coalition.org
The MSAPC resource information guide can be found online.
