The Milton Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (MSAPC) has released a parent survey as a part of its ongoing Community Health Assessment.
This anonymous survey is intended for all Milton parents and guardians, male and female, who have at least one child in Grades 6 to 12. The survey can be accessed online at tinyurl.com/y2t38zgj.
Milton’s last Community Health Assessment (CHA) was completed in 2016 and also included a parent survey completed by more than 800 Milton residents. Results of the CHA were presented to the community in 2016 and helped the coalition secure a five-year federal grant for the town to focus on preventing drug and alcohol misuse among youth starting in 2018.
The assessment is critical for understanding which substance use challenges Milton faces and why. It helps the coalition know if its work is making a difference and gives it valuable input from residents, both youth and adults. This information helps the coalition more effectively focus its efforts.
“Research has shown us that despite the importance of their peers in the lives of adolescents, parents are still the most important influence in their children’s lives,” MSAPC Director Laurie Stillman stated. “This is why it is so important for the coalition to understand the beliefs and values of parents and guardians in Milton.”
The coalition is always looking for volunteers of all ages. No experience is necessary. To learn more about the work of the coalition, see its website at www.milton-coalition.org or its Facebook page @MiltonCoalition. For questions and volunteer opportunities, email info@milton-coalition.org.
