It’s a magical time of the year, to be sure, when residents are able to turn yoga classes into gift cards and at a simple request, toys, warm clothes, and financial donations arrive at collection centers.
Noreen Dolan of the Milton Residents Funds (MRF) is expecting this year to again be a tough one for Milton families in need as inflation and drastically higher heating costs hit home.
She also wants those in need to know that the fund, which runs out of First Parish Church, is there to give practical help all year long, as well as support to make the holidays brighter.
Dolan, who serves as funds coordinator, is also anticipating that local residents, foundations, and others will work their magic and support the cause.
Any financial contributions from community members to support our neighbors with heating oil costs, prevent electric or gas shutoff and rental eviction, as well as to help with basic needs like groceries, winter coats, and shoes is very much needed, she said.
The MRF has been a unique charity serving the town since the 1930s.
As always, the work is a partnership.
The organization receives major gifts from the town’s Governor Stoughton Trust, the Copeland Foundation, and meaningful contributions from individuals, the Milton Public Schools, the Milton Police Department, the Council on Aging, and area businesses and organizations.
It also works with My Brother's Keeper in Easton to make sure that all families who have applied for the December Holiday program can get gifts for their children.
Local yoga instructor Fran Karoff has been running an annual fundraising yoga class for seven years.
Karoff said she liked how one client describes her annual fundraising class: “It’s neighbors helping neighbors.”
