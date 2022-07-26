In the Neponset River watershed, most streams and river segments earned grades of “A” or “B,” and all monitored ponds earned “A’s.” Only Unquity Brook, Germany Brook, and Meadow Brook received grades of “D” or “F”.
In addition, the mainstream of the Neponset, where most recreation occurs, received grades in the “B” range, indicating that the river met boating standards and often swimming standards as well.
For more on this and other stories read the Milton Times issue of July 21 in print or online.
