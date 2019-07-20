The staff of the Milton Times has created a new app, Milton Today, that is all about the community and its people.
The app is a free download for IOS or Android. Like most of the apps, it works with smartphones or tablets. Trying to install it on a computer will not work.
The app is graphically oriented, adding videos and photos to information about Milton.
The plan is to keep this app free, no subscription is required to view the material on it.
The newspaper has another app, Milton Times, which is also available as a free download in both app stores. The material on the Milton Times app, aside from the demo, is subscription based.
The Milton Times app delivers our e-edition, which is the full newspaper.
Milton Today delivers snapshots of the most important news covered by the paper along with information about services, shopping, wellness and other feature articles.
