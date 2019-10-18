On her first day on the job, Assistant Town Planner Allyson Quinn was taken on a tour of the Wolcott Woods development. Then it was on to Milton Village and East Milton Square.
Bill Clark, who has served as town planner since March, 2007, was the guide for the day and will be working with her at least until the end of June when his contract is up.
In addition to the tour, Clark briefed Quinn on the agenda for the next Planning Board meeting later that week and gave her plans for an upcoming meeting about a state revamp of Route 138.
In addition to his eight years on staff, Clark also served 14 years on the town’s Conservation Commission, and grew up here.
Clark also worked with the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and has lived in Milton for all but four years, when he lived in Marshfield.
Clark said that he is very happy to have Quinn on board.
The position has been vacant since Lauren Masiar left in June to become town planner in Cohasset.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy said he is “very pleased” to welcome Quinn to Milton.
“Her work experience and skill set as a planner will be a great asset to our planning team and our town,” Dennehy said in an email.
Dennehy said that Clark’s position was only funded through Dec. 31 but was recently extended to the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, 2020.
He declined to discuss further what he called a “personnel matter.”
“We will reassess the situation after June 30,” said Dennehy relative to Clark.
Quinn holds a master’s degree in applied sociology from the University of Massachusetts at Boston, which, she said, lets her view planning through its impact on the people in communities.
Quinn and her husband Joe, a Boston firefighter, live in Dorchester and have three grown daughters.
She most recently served as operations manager for the City of Boston Community Preservation Fund.
