For Milton Building Inspector Joe Atchue, knowing the multiple books of building codes he has to follow has been the easy part of his new job, but unwinding more than 30 years of the town’s zoning bylaws has had him studying every day.
Atchue started in the post on June 12 after longtime Building Inspector Joe Prondak left to take a job in Needham.
Atchue, who has more than 27 years of construction experience and about a decade as an inspector, said he is looking forward to having the newly codified set of bylaws approved through the state Attorney General’s office.
“My biggest challenge day in and day out is making sure that I get the bylaws correct. The building code side of things is pretty straightforward,” he said in a recent interview in his office at Town Hall.
Atchue has worked as an inspector for several communities from rural Berlin, Northborough, Worcester and Providence, Rhode Island, where he supervised a team of roughly 55 inspectors.
He said that along with enforcing building codes to make sure that buildings are built safely and effectively, the Building Department also makes calls about whether a requested improvement or development complies with the zoning laws.
He pointed out that Milton’s bylaws have “quite a bit of nuance to them” and said he had received versions from 2016 and 2009.
“What I've been doing is reading through past bylaws and matching them up with past bylaws to see what still stands and what’s different,” Atchue said. “I’ve read so much of it that I’m beginning to pick up on what’s what.”
“Milton stands out for having such a high proportion of residential versus commercial development going on,” he said.
Atchue has handled 40B projects in his previous roles and knows that Milton’s eight current pending 40Bs will bring with them a heavy workload for the department.
