Claire Galloway-Jones’s involvement in racial equity work began on her first day of kindergarten when she boarded a school bus in Mattapan and headed to the Lincoln Public Schools.
Her family was one of the first pioneering families to join METCO (Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity) in the mid-1960s, which allowed her to be bussed to a suburban district as part of the state-funded, voluntary, educational desegregation program.
Although her anxious mother followed the bus all the way to Lincoln that morning, Galloway-Jones remembers a friend she made and thinks of it as a step toward her life’s work.
Since then, she has had a career in education as a teacher, a coach, and a director with the METCO program.
Galloway-Jones is roughly six months into her post as the Milton Public Schools’ director of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).
She has added a fourth tenant to her title: belonging, because “ultimately that’s what we want to see. We want that for everyone, including teachers and staff.”
“I’m new to the position, but I’m not new to the work,” Galloway-Jones said in a recent interview. “The beauty is that I have an understanding that sometimes you have to work slowly to move fast. You have to take the time to build relationships. This is not ‘I’ work, this is ‘we’ work.”
She sees Milton as a very diverse community with room for improvement and “we’re ripe to do that work right now.”
Galloway-Jones points to several areas that indicate a need for change, including the equity audit that showed areas where inequalities exist and work to be done to make the school more inclusive; the state report on disproportionalities in regard to discipline; and an academic achievement gap, which she prefers to call “an opportunity gap.”
“Ultimately, we want to make sure that we provide the best possible opportunities for all students. That also means our high flyers, too, but all of our students are high flyers. We have to stop separating our students,” she said.
Galloway-Jones said that the district has made a commitment to giving all students access to opportunities, particularly when it did away with leveling and created open enrollment for advanced placement and honors classes.
However, she said that if a teacher or counselor doesn’t recommend a student, “children don’t typically think they’ll be successful. They don’t reach on their own.”
Galloway-Jones said that DEI work also includes equity for other marginalized groups, including LGBTQ students and those who are transitioning to another sex.
“What are we doing around supporting students who feel that the community is not supporting their gender as they go through their process of transition?” she said. “Are we welcoming them? In some districts, you’re unable to put up a Pride flag so some students who identify with the LGBTQ community don't feel like they belong.”
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.