Building consensus on the future of East Milton Square began with a flurry of sticky notes, dots and white boards, and about 50 residents hearing each other’s points of view.
The “listening session” on Nov. 21 was the first of several that will be led by consultant Barrett Consulting. The next one will be scheduled to take place at a location in East Milton in January.
The outside consultants, which also included representatives Dodson & Flinker, a landscape architecture and planning firm, were hired to assist local planning officials who are considering zoning changes and other measures they hope will help to revitalize the square.
The Falconi Companies, which owns an acre parcel in the heart of the square, is also expected to announce a new proposal for a major development there soon. Its first one met community resistance and was pulled back about a year ago.
Judi Barrett, the principal of Barrett Consulting, outlined the basic issues and goals that were outlined in the town’s 2015 Master Plan and those that were contained in a report from a Technical Assistance Panel (TAP) of the independent Urban Land Institute.
The reports detailed a “strikingly small” commercial tax base in town that results in people paying “a lot to live in Milton.”
“Therefore, we assume they must care a lot about this community,” Barrett said.
That is combined with a business area that is split by the Southeast Expressway and tightly bound by residential properties.
The zoning code in town is “old and tired” and a difficult approval process for any new development, said Barrett, summarizing the previous reports.
For more on this story, read the Dec. 5 issue of the Milton Times in print and online.
