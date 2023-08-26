Some people might find a five-night Town Meeting off putting but new Assistant Town Administrator Colin Loiselle was pumped by the glimpse it gave of Milton residents’ deep involvement in their community.
Loiselle said that during his interview process he watched the recordings of Milton’s mega meeting last spring and said it was remarkable.
“One of the things local governments struggle with is getting that engagement. One of the things that really drew me to Milton was how engaged and active the community is,” he said.
Loiselle, who started in his role at Town Hall at the beginning of August, said, “I’m really interested in how the town can leverage those opinions and that community interest to keep moving forward.”
A self-described nerd, Loiselle began his municipal career in Tyngsborough where he started as an unpaid volunteer while he was getting dual master’s degrees in public administration and political science.
“It’s so wide what cities and towns are asked to do for residents. This is the most accessible level of town government,” he said. “I also just really enjoy meeting people.”
Loiselle was hired by the town, which has an open Town Meeting and Select Board form of government similar to Milton’s, worked in various departments including the tax office and as the executive assistant to the Select Board.
Right as the pandemic started, he made the transition to the role of director of administrative services where he was charged with making changes to allow residents to continue to access town services that were closed during COVID 19.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.