Tucker Elementary School will have two new top administrators when school restarts in the fall.
Interim School Superintendent Garth McKinney announced the appointment of William Carter Jr. as the new interim principal and Milton teacher Caroline Morton as the school’s new assistant principal.
In other staff changes, McKinney announced the continued employment of Glenn Pavlicek, who came out of retirement and will continue to serve as the assistant superintendent for business affairs for the next school year as well.
McKinney will return to his role as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction as newly hired Superintendent Peter Burrows officially starts on July 1.
Other changes in the district include the appointment of Michael Bierwirth as the new athletic director, replacing Ryan Madden, who will take up the reins as athletic director for Needham. Bierwirth previously served as the athletic director for Lynnfield High School.
Pupil Personnel Services will also be getting new leadership with Danielle Wetmore taking over as director. Andrew Cavanagh began working in the role of assistant director last month. He came from Newton North High School.
Wetmore worked as administrator of secondary special education in the Hingham Public Schools. Both have experience in special education schools as well.
They are taking over for outgoing director Susan M. Maselli and Mark Harrison, who served as assistant director.
Pupil Personnel Services oversees support services, interventions, and programs for students in general and special education.
Morton has served as a second-grade French immersion teacher at the Cunningham Elementary School for nine years, as well as a summer enrichment teacher. She was recognized as a Milton Foundation for Education Teacher of the Year in 2020.
McKinney introduced Carter, who attended the School Committee meeting, as an experienced educator with 20 years of teaching and administrative experience in public, private, and charter schools.
