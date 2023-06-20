This is a continuation of stories printed on May 4 and June 1.
***
Greta McEvoy’s project“Fast Fashion: The Environmental and Social Harm of “More for Less” was sparked by her curiosity of what exactly was fast fashion.
“This topic is important to me because I myself am a contributor to fast fashion,” she said. “The primary contributors of the industry are young women between the ages of 18 and 24, which fits well into the demographic of Fontbonne.”
McEvoy wanted to raise awareness to her peers about fast fashion and put together a FunDrive where members of the Fontbonne community could donate clothes that would be given to a local thrift store and money would be donated to Human Thread.
***
Margaret O’Brien’s project“Working to End Sex Trafficking” was sparked because she felt that it was a topic that wasn’t being talked about enough.
She said that her topic was important because young girls are targeted for sex trafficking and O’Brien wanted people to be aware of this issue.
“The number of victims continues to increase each year and young children and women are traumatized. It’s important for people to know that there are ways to stop this but we all need to work together,” she said.
O’Brien put together a petition to help those affected by sex trafficking.
***
Meolla Borgellas Pierre’s project“Blood Diamonds” was sparked by her wanting to educate people about where their diamonds come from.
“By knowing the roots of your diamonds, you can confirm that you are not contributing to the negative impacts of mining and trading,” she said.
Borgellas Pierre chose the topic because watching the documentary “Blood Diamonds” sparked curiosity for her to learn more.
She wanted to raise awareness about the issue and help consumers know where their diamonds come from.
***
