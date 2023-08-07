Six new Milton Police officers were welcomed by the Select Board on July 25.
Before greeting these new officers, Select Board Chair Mike Zullas expressed appreciation to two longtime police officers, Sgt. Mike Breen and Sgt. Mike Dillon, on their retirements, and thanked them.
According to Zullas, Breen started in 1980 as an officer, spent his entire career assigned to the uniformed patrol division, and was promoted to sergeant in 1990. He served Milton for 42 years and nine months, he stated.
Dillon started as a police cadet in 1986 and was promoted to officer in 1989. He served in the motorcycle unit and as the DARE officer assigned as a liaison inside the Milton Public Schools. He was promoted to sergeant in 2017, and served Milton for 36 years and four months.
Zullas also highlighted that in a recent study by “Visual Capitalist” and published by MassLive, Milton was recognized as the 13th safest community in the United States.
“Certainly that is a credit to our department under Chief King and those who have been in the department for a long time,” Zullas said.
Chief John King welcomed the new officers including Zach Mazzarella, Timothy Peterson, Aidan Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Caroline Butts, and Molly Dillon.
Mazzarella graduated from Milton High School (MHS) and graduated from Saint Anselm’s. Peterson is a fellow MHS graduate and attended Mass Maritime. Johnson graduated from MHS and was in the cadet program. Andrew Johnson started at the DPW before joining Milton Police and going through the cadet program. Butts graduated from Fontbonne Academy, attended Saint Anselm’s, and was an intern for the department. Dillon graduated from MHS and is still finishing up college.
According to King, all the new officers welcomed at the Select Board meeting grew up in Milton.
“I just wanted to say it’s wonderful to see all of you here,” said Roxanne Musto, a Select Board member. “It’s great to see you guys all grown up and working for the better of the town.”
The new Milton Public Schools Superintendent Peter Burrows was also welcomed at the meeting. He officially started work on July 1.
“I think you’re coming into a great town at a great time,” Select Board member Ben Zoll said to Burrows. “There are real opportunities here with the plans for the new school and shaping the future of the town and education. I’m excited to see what you’re going to do in the role.”
“Welcome to the community, and I think it’s great that you’re trying to meet different people in the community as well,” Musto told Burrows.
