At Pierce Middle School, incoming Principal William Fish receives a citation from Sen. Walter Timilty. (More on school opening in the Sept. 5 issue of the Milton Times in print and online at our e-edition.)
Photo by Barry Nelson
At Pierce Middle School, incoming Principal William Fish receives a citation from Sen. Walter Timilty. (More on school opening in the Sept. 5 issue of the Milton Times in print and online at our e-edition.)
Photo by Barry Nelson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.