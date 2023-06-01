The School Building Committee (SBC) is taking part in preliminary explorations of a location that just came up for sale for the construction of a new school to address overcrowding in the Milton Public Schools.
SBC Chair Sean O’Rourke in an email said on May 23 that he had just become aware of the nearly seven-acre site on Blue Hill Avenue.
“I'll be working on evaluating it this week and getting it in front of the SBC at our next meeting,” he said. The date for that meeting is yet to be determined.
Meanwhile, Lori Connelly, a Warrant Committee member, told the Select Board at its May 23 meeting that the potential new site has a listing price tag of $2.95 million.
The 6.8 acre site is located on a wooded hillside that has 400 feet of frontage on Blue Hill Avenue.
Connelly urged the SBC to pursue it as an alternative to the Lamb conservation land.
The SBC at the May Annual Town Meeting won the right to pursue a land swap that would give them the ability to use 2.8 acres of conservation land and 4.5 acres of Parks Department land for the construction of an upper middle school for the site.
The construction would also involve the relocation of Gile Road as it winds through the Milton High School campus.
The project has met with opposition from abutters and those who felt that Milton had made a promise to the former owners to keep six of roughly 22 acres near Blue Hills Parkway as conservation land. The Lamb sisters sold the land to the town in 1978.
Connelly said that she has been researching the issues surrounding the state and federal approvals that the project will need, walking the land, and listening as a member of the Warrant Committee.
She said the property is the right size with six-plus acres and stacks up better than the alternative proposal of purchasing the Fontbonne Convent that the SBC earlier examined.
Connelly said the SBC found that the convent, which was for sale for close to $9 million, would have also needed extensive repairs to make it suitable for classrooms.
Negotiations fell through on the convent property and the SBC went ahead with a vote on the Gile Road property.
