The Wildcat Den will open its doors just after school gets out on Jan. 6, and based on registrations so far, the drop-in center for middle school students will be ready to roar.
The new youth center at First Congregational Church will be open Monday to Thursday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. to give students in Grades 6, 7, and 8 a place of their own to do homework, hang out, get a snack, and be with friends.
“I think the kids are really going to love it,” the Rev. John Allen of First Congregational said.
The name was selected in a contest from Pierce Middle School.
Parks Commissioner Scott Mackay said, “It’s been a long process to get to this point.”
Mackay said that they are excited that 100 students have submitted applications to take part and the town is still reaching out to students who might be interested. The students will need to apply through the town’s Middle School ID program and can bring their applications with them to their first session. The program can accommodate up to 127 students, he said.
A grand opening will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 from 1 to 3 p.m.
