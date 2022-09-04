The first official day for Nicholas Milano’s term as Milton’s next town administrator will be Sept. 6.
The Select Board announced at its Aug. 23 meeting that Milano’s three-year contract will pay him $182,000 and includes a provision for a bonus factor based on performance with “appropriate levels” of vacation and leave time.
Select Board Chair Arthur Doyle called the negotiations “very successful” and said Milano has accepted the employment contract.
Current interim Town Administrator Annemarie Fagan will stay on until the end of September during the transition.
“The town should be very excited about the future,” she said.
Fagan praised Milano as “young and energetic” and said, “He’s got some great ideas.”
Milano, 34, of Boston was chosen on July 27 from a field of three finalists put forward by a search committee who took part in public interviews with the board.
He has served as the assistant town administrator in Medfield for three years and previously worked as an executive aide to the mayor of Marlborough.
Earlier work experience includes that as a project coordinator of the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA), a campaign staffer for mayoral candidate John Connolly, and a legislative aide to state Rep. Ed Coppinger.
A graduate of Boston Latin School, Milano holds a bachelor’s degree from the Commonwealth Honors College at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and holds a Master of Urban Affairs degree from Boston University.
He also earned a Certificate in Local Government Management and Leadership sponsored by the Massachusetts Municipal Association and Suffolk University.
