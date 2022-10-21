At 11 years old, Nile Hennick is a successful professional illustrator of six comic books and he’s not just kidding around.
Nile and his father Calvin Hennick, who collaborates with his son to write the storylines, are planning their seventh book, tentatively titled, "The Wacky and Mild Adventures of Jamal B. Franklin."
“It's about a 12-year-old boy who can't turn off his brain and who struggles with social anxiety and the world's corniest dad,” Calvin said.
The pair has started a kickstarter campaign to gain support, both moral and financial, to keep Nile’s artist pursuits going.
The new book will be a 20-page comic with a four-color cover and black-and-white interiors, which is billed on Kickstarter as the “raddest comic book illustrated by an 11-year-old that you will read all year.”
The campaign will go to offset printing and other related expenses that they have incurred, including the costs of going to comic conventions. It had raised more than $1,300 as of Oct. 14 and will be open through Nov. 9.
Different tiers offer investors items including copies of the comics, artwork pages, or swag such as stickers, mugs and chocolate bars, all with Nile’s artwork on them.
A popular item is a mug featuring Sherman, a character from their Doom Shrooms comic books who has a mushroom-like head and wears Mickey Mouse gloves.
For the second year in a row, Nile has been invited to exhibit at the Massachusetts Independent Comics Expo (MICE) on Oct. 22 and 23 in Boston. This is a feat that is unheard of for a kid.
The pair also sell comics at shows including Fan Expo Boston, the Massachusetts Independent Comics Expo, and the Comics In Color Festival.
“He gets to see the ups and downs of being an artist,” said Calvin, adding that it has been a great way to learn about giving sales pitches and how to have humor when a sale doesn’t go through.
“I am still pretty much the only kid at these things that draws comics,” Nile said in a recent interview at their home in Milton.
He said that the main character in the new comic is Jamal B. Franklin, who is “pretty close to the real people” in his life.
