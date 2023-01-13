As preparations began for the annual Town Elections, Town Clerk Susan Galvin briefed the Select Board on the changes that affect Milton in the Votes Act that became state law in June.
The election will be held on Tuesday, April 25.
Residents can begin collecting nomination papers to run as candidates for a variety of town offices starting Jan. 17.
Galvin outlined three highlights of the Votes Act that has the full name of “An Act Fostering Voting Opportunities, Trust, Equity, and Security."
The first change is to allow the deadline for voter registration to fall 10 days before the election, instead of the previous 20 days, she said.
It also mandates voting by mail be offered for all elections, including local elections, unless the town opts out.
Galvin said that to receive a vote by mail ballot, a resident may simply request that one be sent to him or her.
Unlike absentee ballots, a vote by mail request does not need to include a reason why it is needed, she said.
The Select Board can opt out of the vote by mail option but would have to do so 45 days in advance of the election.
The new law also states that early voting in-person is not mandated in local elections, but allows the town to opt in.
It would require recommendation from the Board of Registrars and approval by the Select Board, Galvin said.
The in-person early voting would need to be for a six-day period for local elections and 12 days for a state or federal election.
Galvin was not seeking any actions on opt-in or opt-out.
