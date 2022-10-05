Maybe you just found that library book you brought to your aunt’s house on Cape Cod in July and are wondering what to do.
The librarians at Milton Public Library (MPL) have a simple plea: return it to the library.
They want everyone to know that there are no late fines for returning books that were taken out from the children’s and teen’s room.
The even better news is that the library trustees have approved expanding the fine-free late returns to the rest of its collections starting in January.
Assistant Library Director Sara Truog said that children in particular can take fines very hard and she’s heard many stories from them over the years such as “I didn’t come in because I thought you’d be mad at me.”
“It’s okay, we still love you,” she said with a smile. “We just want the books back. I don’t want there ever to be a reason why a child can’t check a book out of the library.”
Library Director Will Adamczyk said, “Fines were set up so that libraries would get materials back. They were never met to be punitive but they became a punishment. We think we’re beyond the punishment phase.”
He explained that the trustees eliminated the late fees as part of removing barriers to library service to residents because the last thing the MPL wants is to see any patron walk out the door and not return.
“It’s an equity issue,” Adamczyk said.
In eliminating late fees, the MPL has joined ranks with major cities including Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
Milton is a member of the Old Colony Library Network and about half of roughly 30 member libraries are also late-fine free.
“I was hoping we would join the crowd sooner but we’re there now and we’re excited about it,” Adamczyk said. “We are on pace to go fine-free for adult materials, too, come Jan. 1.”
He said that research showed how when late fines were removed, patrons continued to return materials.
