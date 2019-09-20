Milton residents have remained vigilant in their fight to reduce airplane noise and pollution.
As of the end of July, Milton residents have logged 20,005 noise complaints with Massport in 2019, but for the first time, they have been outpaced by residents of another community, Medford, with 24,714.
This is according to a report from the Airplane Noise Advisory Committee (ANAC) that was presented by its chair, Andrew Schmidt, to the Select Board on Sept. 11.
In 2018, Schmidt said, residents filed 34,902 complaints – nearly half of all complaints recorded by the state agency that operates Boston Logan International Airport.
According to Schmidt, vigilance is needed as Logan continues to expand with more flights and larger aircraft, all generating sending down more noise and pollution on a fairly tight geographical area.
Schmidt urged the town and residents to push back against Massport’s operation of the airport that has been reported well on its way to becoming one of the 10 busiest in the country.
