Northeastern men’s hockey beat the Harvard men’s hockey team 3 to 1 in the first round of the Beanpot Hockey Tournament semi-finals Monday evening, Feb. 3, at the TD Garden.
The following Monday evening, on Feb. 10, is the finals. In the 4:30 p.m. consolation game, the losers of the semi-finals will play each other. The winners of the semi-finals will play for the Beanpot championship at 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern, last year’s Beanpot champions, are coached by former Milton High Boosters president and former professional player Jim Madigan. High-scoring forward Ryan Shea is the captain of the NU team.
Shea played high school hockey at B.C. High. The second player in the lineup, is another high-scoring forward, Aidan Mc Donough. McDonough played his high school hockey at Thayer Academy. He is a freshman at Northeastern. Like Madigan, Shea and McDonough are from Milton.
