The Staffcats took on the Harlem Wizards March 10 at the Copeland Field House and a crowd enjoyed the magic. Days later the town experienced its first case of Coronavirus.
The Harlem Wizards basketball team took on the Milton Staffcats, a team made up of members from all of the town’s public schools.
A large crowd enjoyed the Wizards’ superb ball handling skills and showmanship as they put the local Staffcats through their paces.
All of the money raised will go to benefit activities at the Milton Public Schools.
(Photo by Barry Nelson)
