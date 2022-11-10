Novara Restaurant will be closed for now after the Milton Fire Department put out a quick-moving fire that started as restaurant workers began preparations for its 11:30 a.m. opening on Nov. 5.
Owner Vance Welch said that his other restaurant, Abby Park, located nearby on Adams Street, has opened for lunch to accommodate Novara patrons and Novara’s catering business is operating out of Abby Park for now.
“It’s a little early for us to target the reopening,” Welch said on Nov. 7. “We’re working hard to make it a fast reopening. Hopefully we'll be back sometime next week.”
He said the company will make announcements on social media about its progress.
Welch said that crews worked all weekend and overnight on the cleanup and about 30 workers were still at it on Monday.
He said that it appears to be mostly smoke and water damage but the assessment of damage is still underway.
Welch said he was told that it is not uncommon for this type of fire to happen and the key is how quickly it gets extinguished.
“Our staff reacted quickly,” he said. “The fire department was there in minutes. Those guys are great.”
Welch, who has run the business for about seven years, said, “The important thing is no one got hurt. It's a great restaurant and it will be a great restaurant again in a couple of weeks. We’ve just got to remain optimistic. (Optimism is) there somewhere, and we’ll find it.”
The building is owned by Falconi Properties, which remodeled it after an extensive fire in 2007.
Welch at the time ran Java Jo’s catering out of the front of the building that also housed the defunct Milton Cinema.
Deputy Chief Kevin Finerty said the department received a call from police that alarms were going off at the popular Italian restaurant at 556 Adams St. at 8:36 a.m. on Nov. 5.
He said Engine 2, which is housed around the corner on Adams Street, arrived first to find fire coming through the roof of the two-story building that years ago was a movie theater.
Finerty said all Milton units responded and after about five minutes on the scene, he called for a second alarm, which also brought firefighters from Randolph and Canton to the scene and Boston units to cover Milton headquarters.
Transformative Healthcare Ambulance also stood by.
Milton Police closed the section of Adams Street from Mechanic Street to Franklin Street in East Milton to give firefighters room to work.
After the fire was put out, kitchen workers could be seen sitting on the sidewalk but they chose not to comment.
Finerty said that the fire began while kitchen staff were doing preparations for the day and started in the area of a fryolator.
The fire traveled quickly up the walls, into the ceiling, and through ductwork to the roof, he said.
Fire crews fought the fire from the roof and others opened up the second floor walls to gain access to the fire, which was quickly extinguished, Finerty said.
He said that “extensive damage” was caused to the inside of the building. No injuries were reported.
During the fire, the power was shut off to the building and affected two other businesses that are housed at the address, Finerty said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.